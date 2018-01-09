Man convicted in deadly Detroit shooting to be sentenced after 6 years

DETROIT - A man who was arrested, charged and convicted in a deadly Detroit shooting six years ago will finally face sentencing on Tuesday.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. We will be live streaming the hearing.

In December 2011, Leroy Moon was convicted in the February 2009 fatal shooting of Shawn Johnson on Detroit's east side.

Moon was arrested, tried and convicted, but then the process stalled. It's been six years since his conviction, and Moon is finally set to be sentenced for his crimes.

Detroit has one of the busiest court systems in the country because the crime rate is so high, so one of the hundreds of plea deals that happen every week got lost in the shuffle.

Moon was 70 years old at his 2009 arraignment. Officials said Moon shot and killed Johnson, 36, outside his Asian Fisheries store after he caught Johnson urinating on his building.

Officials said Johnson and his wife got a police ticket for driving with a flat tire and were forced to walk home when Johnson needed to go to the bathroom. At the time, she told Local 4 about the horror of the fight that led to her husband's death.

"While he was lying there, his last words were, 'Baby, I'm gone. I'm dead,'" she said.

Two years later, Moon pleaded his first-degree murder charge and felony firearms violation down to a manslaughter charge.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Moon has serious medical issues and competency problems, which delayed hearings.

