Man convicted in fatal shooting of 3 men inside Detroit White Castle sentenced to life

William Wilbourn-Little in court for sentencing on May 20, 2019.

DETROIT - A 29-year-old man convicted in a triple fatal shooting deaths of three men who were gunned down inside a fast-food restaurant in Detroit was sentenced Monday.

William Wilbourn-Little, of Detroit, was convicted of three counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and one count of Felony Firearm. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Wilbourn-Little addressed the court, maintaining his innocence, while apologizing to the "mothers involved."

The mother of one of the victims spoke at the sentencing on Monday, delivering an emotional statement to the court.

"All I want to know is, why? Why did you have to shoot him 17 times," she asked. "You wouldn't want your mother to go through this."

Three men were shot dead Sept. 9, 2018 inside a White Castle restaurant in Detroit. (WDIV)

