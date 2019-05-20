Man convicted in fatal shooting of 3 men inside Detroit White Castle to be sentenced

DETROIT - A 29-year-old man convicted in a triple fatal shooting deaths of three men who were gunned down inside a fast-food restaurant in Detroit will be sentenced Monday.

William Wilbourn-Little, of Detroit, was convicted of three counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and one count of Felony Firearm.

Police have said two men wearing masks walked up to the White Castle on Detroit's west side and fired shots inside the restaurant before fleeing on foot.

Wilbourn-Little will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Three men were shot dead Sept. 9, 2018 inside a White Castle restaurant in Detroit. (WDIV)

