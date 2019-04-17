Man, cousin charged with burning his vehicle in Lenawee County

A man is accused of burning his own car. (WDIV)

RIGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man and his cousin have been charged with lighting his car on fire in Lenawee County, authorities said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at 11:31 p.m. Feb. 9 to Weston Road near Silberhorn Highway in Riga Township.

Troopers said they found the charred remains of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. Riga Township firefighters said they had arrived to find the car fully engulfed in flames before extinguishing the flames.

The owner of the car told police he had seen flames coming from the dashboard while he was driving, according to authorities.

The burned remains of the car were towed from the scene to be investigated, officials said.

Officials investigated for two months before the Lenawee County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges.

The owner of the car, Josiah Arnold Meiring, and his cousin, Zane Jerome Stevens, were charged with arson of insured property.

They were arraigned Tuesday in 2A District Court in Lenawee County. They are being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.