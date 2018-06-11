Man crashes car, shot multiple times in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times by unknown people in Pontiac.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the 600 block of DeSoto Place Sunday morning on reports of a man being shot. Deputies located the man, who had several gunshot wounds on his arms, and took him to the McLaren-Oakland Hospital.

The investigation revealed the man had crashed his vehicle several houses down and walked back to the location where he was was found. Several spent shell casings were located near the scene.

According to authorities, witnesses reported hearing numerous gunshots and seeing two people running across their front yard. A K-9 unit tracked the two for several blocks but lost the scent near the corner of Granada Drive and Balboa Place.

Authorities said they were unable to speak with the victim due to the severity of his injuries.

