Man critically injured after hit-and-run in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle just after 11 p.m. Saturday in Highland Park.

Police said the man was hit so hard near the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Manchester Street that his pants and shoes flew off him. Police believe the man may have been homeless because he was wearing four pairs of pants.

The victim's identity has not been released and there is no information about the kind of vehicle that struck him.

