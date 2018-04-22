Man critically injured in hit-and-run in Northwest Detroit

DETROIT - A young man was injured after being hit while crossing a street in Northwest Detroit.

The hit-and-run happened at Seven Mile Road, just north of Evergreen Road.

Police said the driver never stopped, but thanks to a witness, Detroit police were able to take the driver into custody shortly after it happened.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

