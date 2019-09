DETROIT - A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck Sunday by a tan Chevrolet Silverado.

According to authorities, the man was crossing Schaefer Highway by Curtis Street when he was struck at about 8:15 p.m.

Police said the driver kept going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.