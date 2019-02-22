Man dancing during field sobriety test after allegedly crashing into Detroit home

DETROIT - One person was taken into custody after crashing an SUV into a house on Detroit's east side this morning.

The crash happened in the area of E. Outer Drive near Promenade just before 4 a.m.At this time we do not know if anyone was injured but the suspected driver was seen doing a field sobriety test prior to being taken into custody. The suspect did a couple of brief dance moves while surrounded by officers.

Local 4 has a reporter at the scene gathering more info.

