Man fatally shot in Detroit on Sunday, victim's cousin prime suspect

DETROIT - A man died after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Glynn Court around 5:19 a.m.

The victim, 40, celebrated his wife's birthday at a hall and argued with his cousin. The dispute continued at the victim's home, where relatives heard shots being fired and found the victim dead on the living room floor.

The victim's cousin is between 30 and 40 years old.

