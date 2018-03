DETROIT - A 30-year-old man died early Sunday after accidentally shooting himself in the head at a Detroit home, police said.

Police said the victim was showing off a gun and playing with the weapon at a home in the 1700 block of Vinewood Street at 12:15 a.m. when it discharged and hit him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

