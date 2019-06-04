Man dies after being pulled from Warren house fire

WARREN, Mich. - A 55-year-old man was pulled from a house fire Tuesday morning in Warren and later pronounced dead a hospital.

According to the Warren Fire Department, firefighters got the call about 3:41 a.m. from police who spotted the fire on Winslow Avenue near 11 Mile Road and Van Dyke. Firefighters arrived at the home about 3:49 a.m.

There was heavy smoke coming from the home. Firefighters went inside and found the man on the floor. He was pulled from the home and rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The man's death also is under investigation.

Man was terminally ill

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said this man was terminally ill. Police officers were out on their normal patrol when they found the house fire, Dwyer said.

Firefighters found the man inside the home. A gas can was found near the front door.

