The victim was observed outside the area around 10 p.m. shot multiple times.

DETROIT - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 15400 block of Cedargrove Street on Saturday night.

The victim was observed outside the area around 10 p.m. shot multiple times. Police said he was taken to a hospital where he died and is in his late 20s to 30s.

Police said the gunman is in his 20s, but did not provide a description of him.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.