Man dies after being shot while trying to attack Troy police officers with knives

TROY, Mich. - A man armed with multiple knives was shot Monday morning after attempting to attack officers in Troy.

The incident happened in the 4900 block of Saddle Brook Court, near John R and Long Lake roads.

Evidence markers identify a knife and a Taser at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Troy. (WDIV)

The 23-year-old man allegedly attacked officers and was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Evidence markers were placed next to a knife and a Taser at the scene. A nearby vehicle was hit by several bullets.

No other arrests were made.

Toy police said it had been more than 20 years since there has been an officer-involved shooting in the city.

