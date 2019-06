A man died June 7, 2019 after crashing into a bus stop in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police said a man may have had a medical emergency before he crashed into a bus stop and died Friday afternoon.

According to police, the victim, a 69-year-old man, crashed his red 2003 Jeep Liberty into a bus stop and a tree at Kelly Road and Bringard Drive just before 2 p.m.

A woman who was at the bus stop was listed in critical condition after the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.