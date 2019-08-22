Man dies after crashing into tree due to fatigue from work shift, Monroe police say

MONROE, Mich. - A man died during surgery Wednesday after crashing into a tree because he was tired from his overnight work shift, Monroe police said.

Officers were called around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday to North Custer Road across from Ruff Drive.

Police said an older model Dodge Ram pickup truck had crashed head-on into a tree near the river walk along the River Raisin.

The 40-year-old man driving the Ram was pulled from the truck and taken to Toledo Hospital, police said. He succumbed to his injuries during surgery, medical officials said.

Authorities believe fatigue was a contributing factor in the crash. The man had just ended his midnight shift and worked the previous day, as well, police said.

Witnesses did not say speed or erratic driving were factors in the crash.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Monroe police at 734-243-7500.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.