Man dies after falling from Royal Oak parking garage

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Police are investigating after a man was killed when he fell from a parking garage Friday night in Royal Oak.

According to authorities, the incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Police arrived, located an injured man and rushed him to Beaumont Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

It is unknown if the fall was accidental or was suicide. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3456.

