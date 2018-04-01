Man dies after passenger in car he was following opens fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A man died Saturday after a passenger in a car he was following opened fire on him, causing him to hit several parked vehicles on Detroit's west side.

A witness told police the victim was following a gray Nissan Altima in the 6700 block of Artesian Street about 7 p.m. when the Altima pulled over. A passenger got out of the car and fired about 10 shots at the victim's car, police said.

The victim, 30, lost control of his vehicle and struck several parked vehicles. The witness and victim were transported to a hospital, where the victim died, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting.

