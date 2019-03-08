Man dies after running out of home while on fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Firefighters are at the scene of a fatal fire on Detroit's west side.

The fire is at a home at Asbury Park and Puritan Avenue near the Southfield Freeway.

Officials said a man came running out of the house on fire.

The fire started in the basement of the home. Authorities aren't sure how the man caught fire.

Neighbors saw the man, and people driving by saw what happened and heard his screams. They doused him with water and tried to save his life, but he didn't survive, officials said.

Investigators are at the scene, trying to figure out what started the fire.

