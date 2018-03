DETROIT - A 39-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Monday night at about 11 p.m. on the Southfield Service Drive.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was driving southbound on the Southfield Service Drive on a blue Suzuki motorcycle when he lost control, hit a curb and crashed.

The victim suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead at a hospital emergency room.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.