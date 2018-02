DETROIT - A man died early Saturday in a vacant house fire on Detroit's west side.

Police said the victim, who was in his 30s or 40s, suffered smoke inhalation and burns in the fire at a house in the 2000 block of Pasadena Street at 6:22 a.m.

