Man dies of heart attack during double shooting, home invasion in Detroit

DETROIT - Two men were shot during a home invasion Tuesday in Detroit, and one of the victims died of a heart attack, officials said.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 19000 block of Andover Street.

Police responded to reports of a home invasion. Family members said the suspects broke into the home, went upstairs and shot two people inside.

A 55-year-old man was shot in the ankle.

A man between the ages of 30 and 35 was shot in the abdomen. Police said he had a heart attack and died on the way to the hospital.

Family members said they’re not sure why the suspects picked the home. Police are trying to figure out if the home was targeted or if the shooting was random.

Police are still looking for the suspects. The only description they have is that one suspect is light-skinned.

