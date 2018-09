A man in his 40s died at the scene of a car crash on the 17100 block of Fleming Street Sunday, Sept. 30.

DETROIT - A man died at the scene of a car crash Sunday in the front yard of a house on the 17100 block of Fleming Street.

The car crash happened around 3:46 a.m. on Detroit's East side after a Jeep Cherokee and a Buick Lacrosse collided.

The Buick Lacrosse then hit a tree. The driver of the Buick Lacrosse was in his 40s.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was transported to a local hospital.

