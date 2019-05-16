Man dies when he crashes while driving self to hospital after being shot in Detroit

DETROIT - A man working on rehabbing a home on Lothrop Street in Detroit was shot and later died after he crashed his truck on the way to a hospital.

Police said the victim, described as an older man, was sitting in his white pickup truck in front of the house when he got into a confrontation with another man. Shots were fired, and the construction worker was hit in the chest.

He fled in his truck, attempting to get to Henry Ford Hospital, but crashed into a utility pole a few blocks away at West Grand Boulevard and 14th Street.

Witnesses said he never hit the brakes. When people ran to help, he was bleeding profusely from the face and chest but was still alive.

When emergency medical services arrived, he was dead.

Detroit police blanketed the Lothrop neighborhood looking for the shooter and brought tracking dogs to the scene.

No one is in custody.

