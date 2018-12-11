Man driving with open intoxicants, suspended license fires shots on I-75 in Hazel Park, police say

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - A 41-year-old Michigan man was arrested Monday for firing shots on I-75 in Hazel Park while driving with open intoxicants and a suspended license, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police troopers received four 911 calls around 8:45 p.m. Monday about shots being fired on northbound I-75 between Eight Mile and Nine Mile roads in Hazel Park.

Callers said the incident involved a white and blue 2007 Chevrolet SUV and a Ford Taurus, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet allegedly fired shots at the Taurus using a black handgun, police said.

Troopers canvassed the surrounding area but couldn't find the vehicles. Nearby hospitals were checked for reports of gunshot victims. Troopers also checked the homes of the vehicle owners, police said.

Deputies from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office stopped the SUV around 10:30 p.m. Monday on M-53 near 30 Mile Road, according to MSP.

The 41-year-old man from Allenton was identified as the driver, and he had a black handgun in the SUV, according to police.

He was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, driving on a suspended license and open intoxicants, according to MSP.

He is being held at the Macomb County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the MSP Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.

