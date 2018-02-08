Man due in court for fatal shooting of 17-year-old following neighborhood brawl in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A 25-year-old man is due in court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing in connection with the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Warren.

Larry Londra Walker was charged with one count of first-degree homicide and a felony firearms violation.

The shooting happened April 24, 2017. Kenneth Cutts, 17, was shot in the neck and died the next day.

Walker refused to go to a competency hearing but was found competent to stand trial. He is being held without bond.

People who live in the neighborhood near Paige Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard said teens have been fighting repeatedly in the street.

They said those fistfights have recently ended with gunfire.

"It was just guys, and they were just fighting each other down there," said Lisa Chapman, who said she is fed up with the fighting and gunfire.

Warren police were called to the neighborhood on April 22 on a report of shots fired. Two shell casings were found, but no one was injured.

Sources said two males rolled up on April 24 and started shooting. Kenneth Cutts, 17, was hit in the neck and taken to St. John Hospital.

Cutts died about 12:30 a.m. the next day, Warren police said.

Roseville senior, football star, "innocent victim" in Warren shooting.

Cutts' best friend held him in his arms while they waited for an ambulance.

Cutts was a senior at Roseville High School and a star football player. His friend, Cedric-Smith Cole, was involved in a fight after a basketball game on Sunday. Cutts went to meet Cole on Monday when the same men from the fight rolled up and started shooting, police said.

"I pulled him in the house and grabbed the towels, but there was too much blood," Cole said. "I was holding his hand. I told him, 'If you die, bro, I love you.' Then I squeezed his hand, and then he died."

