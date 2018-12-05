News

Man exposes himself to cashier at CVS in Chesterfield Township, police say

Officials search for indecent exposure suspect

By Derick Hutchinson

Chesterfield Township indecent exposure suspect (WDIV)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to a CVS cashier in Chesterfield Township.

The incident happened at 4:07 p.m. Nov. 24 at the CVS at 52950 Gratiot Avenue, according to authorities.

The man is described as about 20 years old with a thin build and dark hair. He was wearing camouflage pants and a black Northface jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-2925 or email csuppon@chesterfieldpolice.org.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.