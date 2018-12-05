Man exposes himself to cashier at CVS in Chesterfield Township, police say

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to a CVS cashier in Chesterfield Township.

The incident happened at 4:07 p.m. Nov. 24 at the CVS at 52950 Gratiot Avenue, according to authorities.

The man is described as about 20 years old with a thin build and dark hair. He was wearing camouflage pants and a black Northface jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-2925 or email csuppon@chesterfieldpolice.org.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.