Man exposes himself to woman in vehicle near Troy school bus stop, officials say

TROY, Mich. - Troy police are on the lookout for a man who exposed himself to a woman Monday afternoon.

According to officials at the Troy School District, a woman was walking to pick up her grandchildren from the bus stop about 4 p.m. Monday at the corner of Bristol and Root drives when a man approached her in a vehicle and asked her for directions. She gave him directions and he drove away. He then approached her again, yelling out the window that he needed help. When she walked up to the vehicle, she saw he was naked from the waist down, exposing himself. When she took out her phone, he sped away.

The suspect is described as an Indian or Pakistani man with a dark complexion. He is between 25 and 35 years old with dark eyes, short black hair and a black mustache. He was driving a white Volkswagen Jetta.

The victim said the vehicle had a Michigan vanity plate that was white with some green on it. She believes that the plate may have been ANVESD, AVENSED or ASENVED. She told police she was unsure on the exact order of the letters, but was confident that it started with an A and ended with a D.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3451 or after hours at 248-524-3477.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.