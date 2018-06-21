Man exposes himself to woman near 9 Mile Road and Paxton Street in Ferndale

Ferndale police said a man matching this description exposed himself to a woman. (WDIV)

FERNDALE, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to a woman in Ferndale.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday near the corner of East 9 Mile Road and Paxton Street, according to officials.

The woman told police she went to a business to see if it was open. She noticed a man sitting on rock landscaping near the store entrance, police said.

The man started talking to her, telling her he was a Ferndale resident named Nick. Before leaving, police said the man exposed himself and asked, "What do you think?"

The woman fled the scene.

Police released a sketch of the man. He was around 6 feet 2 inches tall and thinly built. He had dark hair, a blue bandana headband and John Lennon-style glasses, police said.

The man was wearing a Spongebob T-shirt with a picture of a "crabby patty" on it.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Ferndale Police Department at 248-541-3650 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

