Man exposes self, asks woman to get in car near Wattles Elementary in Troy

TROY, Mich. - An alert was sent to parents Thursday after a man allegedly asked a woman to get in his car and exposed himself to her near Wattles Elementary School in Troy.

The woman, a parent of a Wattles student, was walking toward the school on Ellenboro Drive between Vanderpool and Trombley drives at 3:30 p.m. when the man approached her and asked for directions to McDonald's.

The woman said after she gave him directions, he asked her to get into his car. When she declined and walked away, he turned around and pulled up next to her. The woman said the man was exposing himself when he again asked her if she wanted to get in the car. She said she told him no and quickly walked to the school. The man turned around and sped away.

The man is described as an Asian male in his mid-20s with a medium complexion and short hair. He was driving a gray, four-door sedan.

No students were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 248-524-3451 during the day or 248-524-3477 after hours.

