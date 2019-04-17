Man faces sentencing in fatal 2017 Roseville hit-and-run crash

A man convicted of murder in a 2017 hit-and-run crash in Roseville will be sentenced Wednesday morning.

Tony Walker, 45 from Warren, was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, reckless driving causing death and two lesser felonies for injuries caused to victims.

Walker's sentencing hearing is set for 9 a.m.

The tragic hit-and-run crash that left a man dead and his elderly parents injured in June 2017 started with a stolen backpack.

The suspects allegedly stole the backpack from a Department of Public Works yard and, despite not even being chased, ran a red light in Jeep Cherokee and sideswiped the victims' Chevy vehicle.

Paul McKechnie Jr., 51, was killed in the crash, and his parents, including Paul McKechnie Sr., 73. The three victims lived in Warren.

See a previous report from June 1, 2017, right here.

