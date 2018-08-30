Man facing charges after allegedly telling people how to enter US illegally

DETROIT - A naturalized Canadian resident from Guatemala is facing charges after allegedly smuggling people from Canada to the United States through an underground railway tunnel, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Juan Antonio Garcia-Jimenez, 53, was arrested Wednesday by Border Patrol agents.

Garcia-Jimenez was charged with smuggling aliens from Canada to the United States through the underground railway tunnel that runs between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit.

“Smuggling individuals through the train tunnel is one of the most dangerous methods I have seen in my career, and I could not be more proud of the agents and officers who worked on identifying this individual and finally catching him,” said Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison.

He's accused of accepting payment from a Mexican worker sometime before March 19, 2018 to help the worker walk through the tunnel to illegally enter the United States.

Allegedly, on March 19, Garcia-Jimenez drove the worker to the tunnel and told him when to enter the tunnel to avoid trains. After entering the tunnel and walking through it, the worker was apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

Two more people exiting the tunnel on July 14, 2018 identified Garcia-Jimenez as the smuggler to whom they each paid $1,500 to help them get to the United States. Two others apprehended by border patrol on July 30 also identified Garcia-Jimenez as the smuggler.

A bond hearing for Garcia-Jimenez is scheduled for Aug. 30, 2018.

