Man facing charges after fleeing police, critically injuring woman in Roseville crash

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A man was charged with multiple felonies in connection with a crash Monday that critically injured a St. Clair Shores woman.

Mack Cox is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident, resulting in serious impairment or death, second-degree fleeing a police officer for a vehicle code violation, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent.

A driver fleeing police hit another vehicle June 10, 2019 at 12 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue in Roseville. (WDIV)

Police said Cox, 25, of St. Clair Shores, was stopped on Common Road near Normal Street in Roseville about 3:40 a.m. for an equipment violation. As an officer approached the 2006 white Chevy Impala, Cox allegedly fled.

Police said the officer was told to terminate attempts to stop the vehicle.

Shortly after, a crash was reported at the intersection of 12 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. Police said Cox fled the crash on foot and was arrested.

Police said Cox crashed into a 2000 silver Mercury Sable, injuring a 49-year-old woman. She remained in critical condition Tuesday.

Cox's bond was set at $75,000 cash/surety, no 10 percent. He is due back in court June 19.

