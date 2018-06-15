Man fatally shot at gas station at 7 Mile, Chalmers in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on the city's east side.

According to police the shooting happened just before 12 a.m. Friday at the Valero gas station at 7 Mile Road and Chalmers Street.

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time police do not have a description of the alleged shooter. Officers have been talking to witnesses.

The gas station does not participate in the Green Light Project, but it does have surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information on this shooting needs to call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

