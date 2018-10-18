Man fatally shot in apparent drive-by on Greenlawn Street in Detroit

A man was fatally shot Oct. 18, 2018 outside a home on Greenlawn Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are searching for a white Chevrolet Tahoe after a man was fatally shot Thursday morning in the 20100 block of Greenlawn Street in Detroit.

A witness told officers the victim was outside of a home when the Tahoe approached. A gunshot rang out and the witness exited the home. He said he saw a white vehicle fleeing and the victim fall to the ground.

The victim is a 33-year-old man. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police are investigating and searching for the white Tahoe.

