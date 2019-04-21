News

Man fatally shot, woman injured in shooting at large Grand Rapids party

Little cooperation with police from party attendees

By Associated Press

Police say investigators received little cooperation or information despite the large number of people at the party.

DETROIT - Grand Rapids police say a man in his 20s is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting at a large party in Grand Rapids.

Police say officers responded after hearing gunshots at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say officers arrived on scene to find the deceased man and woman who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

