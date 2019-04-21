Man fatally shot, woman injured in shooting at large Grand Rapids party

Police say investigators received little cooperation or information despite the large number of people at the party.

DETROIT - Grand Rapids police say a man in his 20s is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting at a large party in Grand Rapids.

Police say officers responded after hearing gunshots at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say officers arrived on scene to find the deceased man and woman who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say investigators received little cooperation or information despite the large number of people at the party.



