Man fatally stabs mother, stabs 2 men before being found in vacant home, police say

DETROIT - A man was found by police in a vacant home after police said he stabbed his mother to death, got into a crash and stabbed two other people Sunday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., the body of a 42-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed in a home on Hayden Street on the west side. Police then began looking for her 25-year-old son, who they believed stole her car.

Around the same time as the woman’s body was discovered, her vehicle was involved in a crash on Gratiot Avenue on the east side.

Police said the suspect took off running, and about three blocks away he got into a fight with a man and stabbed the victim in his hand.

Moments later, a little over a mile away on Wilshire Drive, police said the suspect stabbed another man in the chest.

Using K-9 units, police said they tracked the suspect to a vacant home on Promenade Street and he was arrested.

The man who was stabbed in the chest is listed in critical condition.

The investigation now spans from the far west side to the far east side.

