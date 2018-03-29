Man fatally struck by pickup truck while walking on road in Macomb Township

Police said a man was fatally struck by a pickup truck while walking in the road. (WDIV)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man was hit by a truck and killed Thursday while walking in the roadway in Macomb Township, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the area of 23 Mile Road and North Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday after reports of a man walking on the road. While searching for the man, police learned a pedestrian had been struck by a pickup truck.

The black 2015 Ford pickup truck was heading north of North Avenue when it struck the man south of 23 Mile Road, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old Macomb Township man driving the pickup truck was released pending further investigation. Police said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have played a factor in the crash.

Officials said the roadway is open.

Macomb County deputies are continuing to investigate the crash. The victim has not been identified.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.