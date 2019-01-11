Man fatally struck by vehicle at 7 Mile, Wayne roads in Livonia

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Jan. 10, 2019 at 7 Mile and Wayne roads in Livonia. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - A 65-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday night while crossing the intersection of 7 Mile and Wayne roads in Livonia.

A white Chevrolet Tahoe sustained front end damage. The driver stopped at the scene and was talking with police officers.

Police say the driver is an 18-year-old Livonia man. He was traveling westbound on 7 Mile Road when his vehicle struck the man, who was a resident of Ypsilanti.

The man was trying to cross 7 Mile Road on a red signal, police said. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police had the intersection blocked for a period Thursday night.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.