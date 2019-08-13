Man fires shots outside Dearborn Heights gas station after long wait for lottery tickets, police say

A man accused of firing shots Aug. 4, 2019, at a gas station in Dearborn Heights. (WDIV)

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man got angry about the wait time for lottery tickets and fired shots outside a Dearborn Heights gas station, police said.

The man walked into the BP gas station at 4551 South Beech Daly Road in Dearborn Heights at 7:09 p.m. Aug. 4 and asked for lottery tickets, according to authorities.

He got angry because of the wait time and started arguing with the clerk, police said.

When the man exited the store, he got into a blue Ford Focus and fired several gunshots in the air while driving away, officials said.

There were several people in the parking lot and surrounding area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn Heights police at 313-277-6770.

