DETROIT - A 28-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning inside a marijuana dispensary near Meyers Road and West Chicago on Detroit's west side.

Police now are searching for a killer after the apparent robbery turned deadly.

Moreover, the dispensary's licensing is in question. Detroit police said they could not find any licenses for the dispensary.

