DETROIT - Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found on the 15000 block of Wisconsin Street Sunday morning.

While responding to reports of a shooting, officials discovered an unresponsive man on the sidewalk in front of the location.

Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead after carefully examining the body.

If you have any information, call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

