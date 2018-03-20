Man found dead inside Eastpointe house after fire

A man was found dead inside a home after a fire March 20, 2018 in Eastpointe. (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was found dead inside a house that burned early Tuesday morning in Eastpointe.

The house is located on Marine Avenue near Raven Avenue. The man's 63-year-old mother also was at the home. She was treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators are working to figure out what caused this fire that broke out just after midnight.

The house did have smoke detectors installed.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.