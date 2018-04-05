Man found dead on East McNichols Road in Detroit

DETROIT - A man was found dead Thursday in the 4800 block of East McNichols Road near East Davison Street in Detroit.

The man's body was found lying in the road. Detroit police said officers were called about 11:30 a.m. on a shooting in the area.

DPD: A man in his 40’s was found shot to death on E. McNichols at around 11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/vbFUjImwmr — Koco (@KocoMcAboy) April 5, 2018

Police said the man, who was in his 40s, was shot to death about 11 a.m. He suffered a gunshot wound. He is known in the area, police said.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene.

A portion of East McNichols Road was shut down.

Detroit police said they received multiple calls from passersby and are searching for witnesses.

