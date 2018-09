A man was found dead Sept. 17, 2018 on Longworth Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 21-year-old man was found dead Monday morning on Longworth Street in Southwest Detroit.

Police said the man's body was found near the front of a home in the 8400 block of Longworth Street. They believe he was assaulted.

It's unclear exactly how he died. He had suffered a wound to his head.

Police do not have a suspect description. No arrests have been made.

