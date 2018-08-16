Man found fatally shot at Fenkell, Holmur on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A man in his mid 20s was found shot to death early Thursday morning at Fenkell Avenue and Holmur Street in Detroit.

He was found by an officer who was dispatched for a person shot or stabbed at about 1:50 a.m. The man had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

A witness told police he was at Fenkell and Dexter avenues when he heard five gunshots. He said he drove his bike to Fenkell Avenue and Holmur Street where he found the shooting victim.

No arrests have been made and there is no description of a shooter.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.