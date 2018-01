DETROIT - A 39-year-old man was fatally shot Monday morning while sitting in a truck on Detroit’s west side.

Police said the man was seen slumped behind the wheel of a 2006 Ford F-250 on 7 Mile Road, between Prevost and Forrer streets.

The man was shot several times and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was made available.

