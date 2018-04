A body was found in a field on Detroit's east side on Thursday, April 12, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a vacant field on Detroit’s east side.

The body was found in the 13100 block of Hampshire Street.

Police said the man was found fatally shot and has not been identified.

No other information was made available.

