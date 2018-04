DETROIT - A man was found fatally shot Thursday night in a vehicle on Detroit's northwest side, police said.

The victim was in a vehicle near the intersection of 6 Mile Road and Schaefer Highway, but police aren't sure if that is where the he was shot or he drove himself there after being shot.

The intersection is closed.

