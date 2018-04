A man was found fatally shot on Detroit's east side on Friday, April 6, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man was fatally shot Friday morning outside of an apartment building on Detroit’s east side.

The body was found at about 7:15 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 15700 block of Mack Avenue.

Police said the man was shot in the torso.

No other information was made available.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.